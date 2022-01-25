No. 5 KU beats No. 13 Texas Tech in double overtime

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 5 Kansas entered Monday night’s match-up against No. 13 Texas Tech with one blemish on their Big 12 resume — the Red Raiders.

That changed in dramatic fashion Monday, with the two teams needing two overtimes to settle the ESPN Big Monday contest.

KU led by as many as a dozen in the second half, but the Red Raiders climbed back to trail by just 2 with 19 seconds remaining and the ball. Jalen Wilson fouled on the drive, and TTU knocked down both free throws in double bonus. OchaiAgbaji couldn’t get a game-winning three at the buzzer to fall.

Bill Self’s squad trailed by three in overtime with 10 seconds left. Agbaji — from the same spot he missed at the end of regulation — knocked down the game-tying triple to send the game to a second overtime.

Up one with 17 seconds left, Jalen Wilson missed a jumper — but Christian Braun was there for the offensive board. He’d be fouled and hit two free throws. A Texas Tech three at the buzzer was no good, and KU picked up their sixth conference win.

Agbaji finished with a career-high 37 points. KU returns to action Saturday hosting No. 12 Kentucky.

OCHAI AGBAJI = VERY GOOD AT 🏀 pic.twitter.com/nMjIIGFbmK — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) January 25, 2022

