New Topeka Kwik Shop now open

37th and Burlingame
37th and Burlingame(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new Kwik Shop on the south side of Topeka is now open.

The store, located at 37th and Burlingame, features an expanded space with several hot food options. The location also has a large outdoor area housing 10 gas pumps and enough parking space for over 45 cars.

Operator EG Group says the partnering Taco John’s will open at the beginning of February, while the Sbarro looks to open at a later date. The AutoSpa Car Wash will open February 23.

