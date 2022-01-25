Midwest DEA agents break records with 188 kg of fentanyl seized in 2021

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WIBW) - The ‘fentanyl flood’ has led to record amounts of drug seizures by DEA agents in the midwest.

With nearly 188 kilograms of fentanyl and 1,848 kilograms of methamphetamine seized in 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration says its St. Louis Division, which covers Missouri, Kansas and southern Illinois, broke its seizure records for the year.

The division seized 82 kilograms of fentanyl in 2020 and 104 in 2019.

In addition, DEA agents seized 73 kilograms of heroin and 347 weapons.

Topping off the St. Louis Division’s stats, the DEA said around $15. 8 million in money laundering by drug trafficking organizations was seized.

“With overdose deaths soaring nationwide, the DEA’s efforts to seize illegal drugs, the illegal proceeds, and the guns associated with these violent enterprises is more important than ever,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Zimmerman. “The credit goes to our agents, task force officers, and the staff who support them. We’ll continue to do our part to prevent drug trafficking organizations from profiting from their criminal activities and causing harm in our communities.”

The DEA said fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used for pain in a pharmaceutical setting which is 50 times more potent than heroin. However, drug cartels have attempted to distribute fentanyl in record amounts, which has led to alarming increases in overdose deaths in the U.S.

In September 2021, the DEA said it released a safety alert about fentanyl in counterfeit pills, which is responsible for 75% of opioid overdose deaths.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.