Man, 31, booked into jail in connection with Monday night altercation in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 31-year-old man wanted in connection with an altercation in southwest Topeka in which a person suffered serious injuries was booked into the Shawnee County Jail late Monday after police found him in the parking lot of a north-side business, authorities said.

The arrested man, Colby Fincham, of Topeka, was taken into custody after he was located around 9 p.m. Monday sitting in his car in the Walmart parking lot at 2600 N.W. Rochester Road, said Topeka police Lt. Matt Danielson.

Fincham was being sought in connection with an altercation that had been reported around 7:40 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 6500 block of S.W. 26th Court.

Officers responding to that call located an adult victim suffering from serious injuries after having been assaulted by a family member, Danielson said.

About an hour and a half later, officers found Fincham sitting in his car in the parking lot of the Walmart store in North Topeka.

After Fincham refused to get out of his car, Danielson said, numerous police officers responded to the scene “to safely handle the situation.”

Officers communicated with Fincham for just under an hour, Danielson said. Fincham then came out of the car and was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 10:50 p.m. Monday in connection with offenses including aggravated battery; aggravated burglary; violation of a protection order; stalking; theft, criminal damage to property; interference with a law enforcement officer; and possession of cocaine.

No bond had been set for Fincham as of early Tuesday.

