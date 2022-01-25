Longtime Atchison civic leader and current vice-mayor dies

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A longtime lawyer, civic leader and current vice-mayor in Atchison has died.

KAIR Radio reports that J. David Farris, 83, who also was serving as a current Atchison city commissioner, died recently.

Details about when Farris died weren’t immediately available.

A posting on the Atchison-based Farris, Fresh, and Werring Law Office website had a photo of Farris and noted his passing. The post stated “In remembrance of J. David Farris, 1938 to 2022.”

According to the website, Farris was one of the founding members of the law practice. The website said Farris retired from law practice in the fall of 2019. The website added Farris had more than 50 years of law practice in the state of Kansas, “the vast majority of which occurred in Atchison.”

KAIR said Farris served as Atchison city attorney for 25 years until his retirement from that post in 2015.

He was elected to the Atchison City Commission in 2019, where he served as vice-mayor.

Farris, commonly known as “Dave,” was admitted to practice law in Kansas in 1965 and in Missouri in 1987, KAIR reports.

He served as the assistant Atchison County attorney from 1969 to 1970; as Atchison County attorney from 1970 to 1974; and as Atchison city attorney from 1990 to 2015, according to his law firm.

His current term as Atchison city commissioner was to end Dec. 4, 2023.

KAIR said funeral arrangements for Farris are pending.

