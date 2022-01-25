Legislators backing anti-abortion amendment gather alongside supporters on statehouse steps

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People marched from the Topeka Performing Arts Center to the south side steps of the statehouse looking to draw attention to the amendment voters will decide during the August primary elections.

Pastor Geoffrey Boy from Grace Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran Churches in Wichita marched alongside children and adults Tuesday afternoon. They made their way to the steps while singing multiple hymns.

“These hymns carry this message in a way that is beautiful and it is strong in its confession and it’s something that our children know and can sing along with us,” he said.

The Kansas House and Senate voted last January to put the issue on primary ballots this August. Organizers thanked the legislators for getting the amendment to its final stage.

Kansas Republican National Committeewoman Woman Kim Borchers said, “I want to thank speaker Ryckman, that’s gone inside, but president Ty Masterson and all the Kansas legislators who have fought tirelessly and made it possible for the value them both amendment to even be on the ballot this August. It’s because of their work. They did their job now it’s time for us to do ours.”

The amendment to the Kansas constitution would not ban all abortions, but would put safeguards on the abortion industry. To read the full amendment, click here. The amendment would affirm there’s no state constitutional right to abortion or require government funding.

“Legal abortion has never been enough. They want no legal limits,” said Borchers. ”They want tax payers to pay for it and they want abortion when they want it, and how they want it, wherever they want it.”

According to KDHE, the number of abortions reported in 2020 is 10% higher than in 2019.

“Remember that number has you drive home today. That is the number of innocent children who lost their lives to the abortion industry in 2020 in the state of Kansas,” said Borchers.

But some in the crowd say Value Them Both doesn’t go far enough.

AIM (Abortion Is Murder) Kansas Organization member Valley Scharping said, “There are no lives saved from the value them both amendment. We need to actually repent and choose to protect their pre-born neighbors from murder instead of putting forth weak bills that gain bipartisan support. We need to just stand on what’s true and what God’s word says -- which is that all abortion is murder.”

Kansans For Life events included workshops, pro-life educational booths, capitol tours, visiting legislators, and attending general legislative sessions and committees.

We did reach out to the Kansas Democratic Party as well as minority leader Tom Sawyer for a comment on the march and rally. We have not heard back yet.

This issue will be on the ballot on August 2nd. For more information regarding Value Them Both, click here.

