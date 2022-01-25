KU St. Francis discontinues mandatory pre-surgery COVID tests as Stormont Vail opens new unit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus discontinues its mandatory pre-surgery COVID-19 tests, Stormont Vail Health opened a new unit to help with discharge efficiency.

University of Kansas Health Systems St. Francis Campus says during recent weeks, it has become more difficult to get COVID-19 testing supplies. Therefore, it has modified its pre-procedure testing protocols.

The health system said as of Monday, Jan. 24, it will not require pre-procedure COVID-19 testing for all patients before surgery. Surgical patients will be screened, however, only those considered at risk will be required to test.

St. Francis said it will continue to test all patients admitted through the Emergency Department. It also said it continues to see high positivity rates in the community.

Hospital staff has encouraged everyone to remain vigilant and wear masks while in public. They have also encouraged everyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to get a full series, physically distance and to stay home if they are sick.

As of Monday, St. Franci said it has 32 COVID-positive inpatients, 64% of which are unvaccinated. Its Critical Care Unit was above capacity at 105% and the Medical/Surgical Unit was at 89%. There were 30 staff members in isolation and one request for direct admission it was unable to accept.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Stormont Vail Health said its temporary Transitional Unit opened to provide the hospital with a new way to care for those ready to be discharged. The new unit will also use staff in a more efficient and effective manner.

As of Tuesday, Stormont Vail said it has 66 COVID-positive inpatients, 90% of which are unvaccinated. It said there are also 111 patients in its outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program. There were also 249 team members and 18 providers on contact leave.

