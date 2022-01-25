Kansas unemployment continues to bounce back after pandemic-fueled catastrophe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State’s unemployment claims continue to bounce back after a pandemic-fueled catastrophe led to thousands of Kansans not receiving claims well into 2021.

With 199,000 jobs gained in the U.S. in December, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for States Whose Unemployment Rates Are Bouncing Back Most. Kansas ranked at number 17 and continues to show improvement from the height of the pandemic.

According to the survey, Kansas had a 3.3% unemployment rate for the month of December. This is a 6.5% change from December of 2019 and a 5.6% change from January 2020.

However, Kansas’s unemployment rate shows a -30.4% for December 2020 to December 2021.

The states whose unemployment rates are bouncing back the most are:

Nebraska Utah Oklahoma Montana Georgia

The states whose rates are faring the worst are:

Hawaii Nevada New Jersey California New York

In February 2020, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly blamed an ancient system at the Kansas Department of Labor for a large backlog of unemployment claims as many businesses closed for pandemic-fueled lockdowns.

Issues persisted through much of the COVID-19 Pandemic with many Kansans still experiencing problems with accessing their accounts and claims not showing up in bank accounts. In June 2021, the Secretary of Labor finally stated that while there was still much left to do, the issues had mostly been resolved.

