Advertisement

Kansas unemployment continues to bounce back after pandemic-fueled catastrophe

Kansas Department of Labor in Topeka, Kansas
Kansas Department of Labor in Topeka, Kansas(KWCH 12)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State’s unemployment claims continue to bounce back after a pandemic-fueled catastrophe led to thousands of Kansans not receiving claims well into 2021.

With 199,000 jobs gained in the U.S. in December, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for States Whose Unemployment Rates Are Bouncing Back Most. Kansas ranked at number 17 and continues to show improvement from the height of the pandemic.

According to the survey, Kansas had a 3.3% unemployment rate for the month of December. This is a 6.5% change from December of 2019 and a 5.6% change from January 2020.

However, Kansas’s unemployment rate shows a -30.4% for December 2020 to December 2021.

Source: WalletHub

The states whose unemployment rates are bouncing back the most are:

  1. Nebraska
  2. Utah
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Montana
  5. Georgia

The states whose rates are faring the worst are:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Nevada
  3. New Jersey
  4. California
  5. New York

In February 2020, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly blamed an ancient system at the Kansas Department of Labor for a large backlog of unemployment claims as many businesses closed for pandemic-fueled lockdowns.

Issues persisted through much of the COVID-19 Pandemic with many Kansans still experiencing problems with accessing their accounts and claims not showing up in bank accounts. In June 2021, the Secretary of Labor finally stated that while there was still much left to do, the issues had mostly been resolved.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, walks off the field after an NFL divisional...
Even winning coach Andy Reid questions NFL’s overtime setup
bear siting in Winfield
Possible bear sighting in Winfield raises questions
A teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Pawnee County in...
Teen seriously injured early Monday in single-vehicle crash in south-central Kansas
An 86-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a pickup truck while...
Woman, 86, seriously injured while unloading cattle in Greenwood County
One person was injured in an assault early Monday in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, on...
One injured in assault early Monday near downtown Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Midwest DEA agents break records with 188 kg of fentanyl seized in 2021
Credit cards found inside a car that was reported stolen earlier this week from a west...
Credit cards from stolen car in Manhattan used for making purchases
Eric Estrada, 35
Drug trafficking bust near Emporia lands New Mexico man in prison for 13 years
(File)
Burglar makes off with 2 bottles of tequila in Manhattan home break-in