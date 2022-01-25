Kansas Turnpike moving toward goal of cashless system in 2024

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is being done to help the Kansas Turnpike move to an entirely cashless system by 2024.

KVOE Radio reports that infrastructure work is scheduled this year up and down the entire 236-mile stretch of the Kansas Turnpike to make way for cashless tolling.

Steve Hewitt, chief executive officer of the Kansas Turnpike Authority, told KVOE that cashless tolling has been a priority for several years.

According to KVOE, the cashless system relies on gantries -- overhead bridge-like structures -- that have special equipment to read license plates, and bill drivers for their trips.

KVOE says several gantries could be installed on the turnpike near Emporia this year.

Hewitt said surface and bridge improvements — including bridge raising — will be connected to the gantry work.

Hewitt also told KVOE that while gantry installation may occur in phases, cashless tolling will “go live” on the turnpike at the same time in 2024.

Hewitt also said the move toward cashless tolling means several traditional interchanges, including the one on the west side of Emporia, may be reconfigured at some point.

Hewitt said cashless tolling and upcoming interchange redesigns are priorities because of driver safety and convenience, in addition to lowering costs for the Turnpike Authority.

KVOE says KTAG customers won’t see any difference in payment procedures once cashless tolling begins.

Cash payers will be billed, and their tolls will be slightly higher than those for KTAG customers.

The Kansas Turnpike’s toll road covers a portion of Interstate 35 from the Kansas-Oklahoma state line north to Emporia.

It also covers Interstate 335 between Emporia and Topeka and Interstate 70 between Topeka and Kansas City, Kan.

