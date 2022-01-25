Advertisement

Kansas governor calls for investigation into teen’s death

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.(Courtesy Sarah Harrison via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered the state agency that oversees foster care to investigate the death of a 17-year-old who was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes last fall at a Wichita juvenile intake center after his foster father called begging for help because the teen was hallucinating.

Kelly called the situation “tragic” in calling for the Kansas Department for Children and Families to review the case of Cedric Lofton and see if policies needed to be changed.

Her comments come one week after Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett expressed concerns about the handling of Lofton’s case when he announced that he wouldn’t file any criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, walks off the field after an NFL divisional...
Even winning coach Andy Reid questions NFL’s overtime setup
bear siting in Winfield
Possible bear sighting in Winfield raises questions
A teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Pawnee County in...
Teen seriously injured early Monday in single-vehicle crash in south-central Kansas
An 86-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a pickup truck while...
Woman, 86, seriously injured while unloading cattle in Greenwood County
One person was injured in an assault early Monday in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, on...
One injured in assault early Monday near downtown Topeka

Latest News

The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. was at the Open Arms Outreach Ministries offering COVID-19...
SNCO Health Dept. at Open Arms Outreach offering COVID vaccines Feb. 1
Lee Jung-jae stars in "Squid Game" as Seong Gi-hun.
Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will be back for season 2
The San Jose, Calif., City Council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
San Jose could be 1st to require gun liability insurance
The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. was at the Open Arms Outreach Ministries offering COVID-19...
SNCO health department was at Open Arms Outreach offering COVID vaccines
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference,...
Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk