I-70 closed westbound at Colby, drivers asked to limit travel in W. Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update - The Dodge City Police Department has implemented emergency accident reporting procedures.

That means officers will not respond to accidents involving property damage only. If there is an injury, a vehicle is disabled in the roadway, or there is suspected impairment we will respond. If it is an accident involving property damage only please exchange information and report the accident to us when weather conditions improve.

3:35 p.m. Update: Garden City police are asking people to stay at home if they don’t have to travel.

The police department said, as of 1:30 p.m., its officers had responded to numerous accidents around town due to the deteriorating weather.

If you have to be out, please use caution while driving and make sure to keep your distance behind street equipment! Posted by Garden City Police Department - KS on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

3 p.m. Update: The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Goodland because of winter weather conditions in Colorado. Drivers traveling west are advised to use alternate routes or delay travel if possible.

U.S. 40 from the Colorado border to Oakley and K-27 in Sherman and Wallace counties are also closed.

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.

1:30 p.m. Update: Snow buried portions of western Kansas under a foot of snow on Tuesday. Sharon Springs reported 12 inches as of noon. Heading west, counties reported lesser amounts like 4.5 inches in Goodland, four inches in St. Francis and three inches in Oakley.

This storm is showing off in Sherman & Wallace Counties ❄️#storm12 📸: Debra Fischer, Sharon Springs Posted by Cassie Wilson on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

The snow led to multiple road closures in the northwestern part of the state. The Kansas Department of Transportation says K-27 is closed in Sherman and Wallace counties due to a number of crashes blocking the road. The public is asked to delay travel or find alternative routes.

K-27 is CLOSED in Sherman and Wallace counties because of crashes blocking the roadway. Please delay travel or use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/1IzUDh0IBo — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) January 25, 2022

Trooper Tod Hileman with the Kansas Highway Patrol also shared a progression of the road conditions as you go west, From Ellsworth County to Sherman County, you can see the snow begin to pile up.

A progression of the road conditions as you go west, from Ellsworth County to Russell County to Trego County and then all the way to Sherman County.



Slow down and don't use cruise control if you're out in the slippery stuff. 😉#kswx pic.twitter.com/ktLi0RyCK2 — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) January 25, 2022

The Kansas Department of Transportation said Tuesday morning that westbound I-70 was closed at Goodland because of winter weather conditions in Colorado.

The KDOT tweet was sent at around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

⚠️ WB I-70 CLOSED at GOODLAND because of winter weather conditions in Colorado. Stay updated on conditions and closures at https://t.co/hFNgAPWzND. #kswx pic.twitter.com/evGEm3Kx7t — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) January 25, 2022

Goodland and other parts of western Kansas are under a winter storm warning until 5 p.m. local time. Some parts of western Kansas are expected to receive up to eight inches of snow.

