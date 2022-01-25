Advertisement

Drug trafficking bust near Emporia lands New Mexico man in prison for 13 years

Eric Estrada, 35
Eric Estrada, 35(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A New Mexico man will spend 13 years in prison after he was caught attempting to traffick drugs with cocaine and methamphetamine in his vehicle.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a New Mexico man has been sentenced to 156 months, or 13 years, in prison for drug trafficking in Kansas.

According to court documents, Eric A. Estrada, 35, of Hobbs, N.M., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine in September 2021.

In July 2020, the Kansas Highway Patrol pulled over two vehicles that had been traveling together on I-35 near Emporia for traffic violations. Estrada had been driving a Nissan Sentra registered to the person driving the other vehicle, a Nissan Altima.

In the Altima, troopers said they found about 15 kilograms of cocaine and 15 kilograms of methamphetamine.

KHP and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigated the case while Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger prosecuted it.

