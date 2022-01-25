Advertisement

Dad “quietly” loses mind over Chiefs win with sleeping baby nearby

By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chiefs fans across the country were jumping for joy Sunday night after the improbable playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills, and while most didn’t care to contain their excitement -- one Kansas dad did.

He didn’t want to wake his son who was sleeping close by.

Chiefs fan Andrew Seifert of Clyde, Kansas, was watching the game from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital last weekend. Seifert was in Memphis with his wife and son, who needed a checkup.

Seifert’s son was sleeping nearby as Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce in overtime to seal the victory, which lead to his somewhat subdued celebrations.

The Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for just after 2 p.m. and you can watch the game on WIBW-TV, Channel 13.

