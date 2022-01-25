Credit cards from stolen car in Manhattan used for making purchases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Credit cards found inside a car that was reported stolen earlier this week from a west Manhattan location were used later to make purchases, authorities said.

The theft of a white 2006 Nissan Altima was reported around 7:10 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Highland Ridge Drive on the west side of Manhattan.

According to Riley County police officials, the 24-year-old man who owned left his wallet inside the vehicle.

Credit cards from the wallet then were used by an unknown person.

Riley County police officials said the stolen car was later located later by Fort Riley Police on Vintage School Road and was returned to its owner.

The estimated total loss in the case is around $2,670.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

