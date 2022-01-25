Chiefs fans gear up for AFC Championship game, while still reliving epic overtime win

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chiefs Kingdom is gearing up for the AFC Championship, while still feeling emotions from Sunday night’s game.

The epic overtime win over the buffalo bills Sunday night has many Kansas City Chiefs fans reliving the moment.

One Chiefs fan say that it had doubts about the game, ‘oh there’s no way this is gonna happen,” Jeff Kuhn said.

“I mean it comes down to overtime but our defense stepped up, our offense, Mahomes ran the first quarter and he kept going after that,” another Chiefs fan Ryan Dowing explained.

The unforgettable win now has fans gearing up for the AFC Championship.

Academy Sports and Outdoors says it sees an increase in traffic as the Chiefs advance, “they’re coming in to see if we got some more gear and will get it as time as time goes along,” Joseph Uttingeri, Academy’s Operation Manager said. “We’re really excited here Academy Sports and Outdoors to see the chiefs win and to see the fans come in the store.”

“I’m always interested in getting AFC Championship gear and the Super Bowl,” Kuhn added. “I just like to represent my favorite teams and a lot of my friends get the same stuff so just a combination of that.”

Some Chiefs fans say upgrading their gear is the price of victory for fans, “I’ve got a pretty good set up but if they win,” Dowing said. “I’ll spend the extra money for you know that your ‘W’ for the Super Bowl number on it, might as well but up until that point, I’ll just kind of watch,” he said.

“It depends on how bad I want it. I mean price does factor in a little bit, especially if I have more than one thing I want,” Kuhn disagreed.

Kansas City Chiefs fans may see that ‘one more thing,’ it could hit the shelves next Sunday evening.

“When the Chiefs win, that’s when we’ll be able to bring the product out. If it was a later game, we would stay open later,” Uttingeri said. It’s an earlier game so that would affect a whole lot of a late night but will have lots of people here to help out the fans that come in.”

The Academy says the AFC Championship gear will arrive this week. The Chiefs host the Bengals this Sunday on WIBW.

