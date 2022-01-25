Advertisement

Chiefs exec spotted being personally greeted at Chicago airport by Bears CEO, fueling speculation for open GM spot

Ryan Poles
Ryan Poles(KCTV5)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill./KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Could another Chiefs/Bears connection be in the works?

Chicago Bears ownership on Jan. 10 fired both General Manager Ryan Pace and Head Coach Matt Nagy, following a disappointing 6-11 season that capped off a 4-year coaching run for Nagy that resulted in zero playoff wins.

Now, Bears CEO George McCaskey was spotted Tuesday morning personally escorting Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles through Chicago’s O’Hare Airport (see that video here), fueling speculation that the Bears may have zeroed in on their favorite candidate or candidates.

Poles interviewed for the Bears’ open GM spot last week. Tuesday would be at least his second interview with the club.

Other GM candidates reportedly getting serious consideration for the job include Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort and Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf, who was the Brown’s assistant GM in 2018 and 2019.

Several executives, players and coaches have swapped between the Bears and Chiefs in recent years. Longtime Bears scout Chris Ballard became the Chiefs’ director of player personnel and football operations from 2013 to 2016, before leaving for the Indianapolis Colts’ GM spot. Andy Reid disciple Matt Nagy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator before leading the Bears to a 12-4 season in his first year as head coach. Backup Chiefs quarterbacks Chase Daniel and Nick Foles both had multi-year stints in Chicago afterwards.

