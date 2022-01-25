Advertisement

Chief: 3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze

People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being...
People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being pulled out of a collapsed building while battling a two-alarm fire at a vacant row home, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s fire chief says three firefighters were killed and a fourth was injured when part of a vacant home collapsed while they were battling a blaze.

Chief Niles R. Ford told a news conference that the injured firefighter was pulled from the building immediately and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Ford said two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The fourth trapped firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photographs from the scene showed firefighters being consoled by their comrades.

