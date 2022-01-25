Capitol City cyclists permitted to ride e-bikes on Parks and Rec-approved trails

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cyclists in and around Shawnee Co. can now ride their e-bikes on parks and recreation-approved trails.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says on Monday, Jan. 24, County Commissioners approved a resolution to authorize the use of e-bikes on Shawnee Co. trails.

Operation of Class 1 and 2 electric-assisted bicycles has been approved, however, operation of Class 3 e-bikes or any other type is prohibited.

The approval comes after a study and consideration by the Parks and Rec. Advisory Board. SCP+R said members of the biking community attended several meetings to share expertise and opinions on the use of e-bikes on local trails.

Class 1 e-bikes are limited to a top speed of 20 miles per hour with a motor that only works when the rider is pedaling. Class 2 e-bikes are also limited 20 mph but have a throttle that works even when the rider is not pedaling.

Class 3 e-bikes are defined as electric bicycles that can reach speeds of 28 miles per hour, must have a speedometer and may or may not have a throttle.

SCP+R said a committee appointed by the Advisory Board studied e-bike policies of various levels of park systems before recommending a policy to the board.

County Commissioners first brought up the topic in a July 2021 meeting.

