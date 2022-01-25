Advertisement

Capitol City cyclists permitted to ride e-bikes on Parks and Rec-approved trails

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cyclists in and around Shawnee Co. can now ride their e-bikes on parks and recreation-approved trails.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says on Monday, Jan. 24, County Commissioners approved a resolution to authorize the use of e-bikes on Shawnee Co. trails.

Operation of Class 1 and 2 electric-assisted bicycles has been approved, however, operation of Class 3 e-bikes or any other type is prohibited.

The approval comes after a study and consideration by the Parks and Rec. Advisory Board. SCP+R said members of the biking community attended several meetings to share expertise and opinions on the use of e-bikes on local trails.

Class 1 e-bikes are limited to a top speed of 20 miles per hour with a motor that only works when the rider is pedaling. Class 2 e-bikes are also limited 20 mph but have a throttle that works even when the rider is not pedaling.

Class 3 e-bikes are defined as electric bicycles that can reach speeds of 28 miles per hour, must have a speedometer and may or may not have a throttle.

SCP+R said a committee appointed by the Advisory Board studied e-bike policies of various levels of park systems before recommending a policy to the board.

County Commissioners first brought up the topic in a July 2021 meeting.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, walks off the field after an NFL divisional...
Even winning coach Andy Reid questions NFL’s overtime setup
bear siting in Winfield
Possible bear sighting in Winfield raises questions
A teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Pawnee County in...
Teen seriously injured early Monday in single-vehicle crash in south-central Kansas
An 86-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a pickup truck while...
Woman, 86, seriously injured while unloading cattle in Greenwood County
One person was injured in an assault early Monday in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, on...
One injured in assault early Monday near downtown Topeka

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates after kicking a 39-yard field goal...
13 NEWS 13-Second Challenge!
Live at Five
FILE
Senators urge U.S. agencies to use trust to help ease global food insecurity
FILE - University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
KU St. Francis discontinues mandatory pre-surgery COVID tests as Stormont Vail opens new unit