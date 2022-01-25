Burglar makes off with 2 bottles of tequila in Manhattan home break-in

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A burglar on Monday morning broke into an occupied Manhattan house and made off with two bottles of tequila, Riley County police officials said.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property in the incident, which was reported around 10:43 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Yuma Street in Manhattan. The location was just south of downtown Manhattan.

According to Riley County police officials, the victims in the case were an 84-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman.

Riley County police said an unknown person broke into their house through the back door window while the woman was home and stole two bottles of tequila.

The estimated total loss associated with this aggravated burglary and criminal damage case is approximately $375.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

For the latest news, follow Phil on twitter at twitter.com/wibwphil.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.