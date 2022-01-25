Advertisement

Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity

President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity.

The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden’s remarks.

WARNING: The following video contains uncensored profanity.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden about inflation, which is at a nearly 40-year high and has hurt the president’s public approval. Doocy’s network has been relentlessly critical of Biden.

Doocy called out, “Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?”

Biden responded with sarcasm, “It’s a great asset — more inflation.” Then he shook his head and added, “What a stupid son of a b----.”

His comments were captured on video and by the microphone in front of him. Doocy laughed it off in a subsequent appearance on his network, joking, “Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it’s not true.”

The White House did not immediately responded to a request for comment.

The White House has insisted repeatedly that it is focused on curbing inflation, with Biden reorienting his entire economic agenda around the issue. But the president has also shown a willingness to challenge a media that he deems to be too critical, especially Fox News and Doocy.

At his news conference last week, Biden said to Doocy with sarcasm, “You always ask me the nicest questions.”

“I have a whole binder full,” the reporter answered.

“I know you do,” Biden said. “None of them make a lot of sense to me. Fire away.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-State's Ayoka Lee
K-State’s Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end...
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
A teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Pawnee County in...
Teen seriously injured early Monday in single-vehicle crash in south-central Kansas
Sen. Mike Thompson speaks during an anti-vaxxer convention in September. During a committee...
Fact check: Kansas senators make false claims about COVID-19 deaths, vaccines, PCR test
One person was injured in an assault early Monday in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, on...
One injured in assault early Monday near downtown Topeka

Latest News

FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves...
Sheldon Silver, NY power broker sent to prison, dead at 77
The Topeka Rescue Mission is working through its first major COVID-19 outbreak of the entire...
Topeka Rescue Mission working through COVID outbreak
The Topeka Rescue Mission is working through its first major COVID-19 outbreak of the entire...
Topeka Rescue Mission working through COVID outbreak
The Food and Drug Administration said Monday it is revoking emergency authorization for...
FDA halts use of antibody drugs that don’t work against omicron
This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Man who shot 2 NYPD officers, killing 1, has died