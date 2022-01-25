13 NEWS 13-Second Challenge!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chiefs started their game-tying drive Sunday night against the Bills with just 13 seconds left in regulation.

They’d drive 44 yards in three plays, ending in Harrison Butker kicking a 49-yard field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime — and the rest is history.

13 NEWS wants to see what YOU can do in just 13 seconds! How many pushups? How far can you run? Jumping jacks? It’s up to you!

Submit your videos here. We’ll pick our favorites to air on 13 NEWS at 10 leading up the Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs look to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, Sunday at 2:00 p.m. on WIBW.

