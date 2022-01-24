Woman, 86, seriously injured while unloading cattle in Greenwood County

FREDONIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 86-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a truck while unloading cattle Saturday afternoon in Greenwood County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 1:55 p.m. Saturday at 659 Hh Road. The location was about 12 miles northwest of Fredonia.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the incident occurred when a man who was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck got too close to a panel and stopped the vehicle. A woman who was a passenger in the pickup truck then got out of the vehicle.

The driver wasn’t aware the woman had gotten out of the vehicle, the patrol said. The woman then was struck by the truck.

The woman, identified as Marilyn J. Trimmell, 86, of Fredonia, was transported to Fredonia Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, identified as Thelbert M. Trimmell, 86, also of Fredonia, wasn’t injured. The patrol said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

