Want to go to the AFC Championship game? Here’s how to score tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs will look to punch their ticket to their third-straight Super Bowl on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game marks the Chiefs’ fourth-straight AFC Championship appearance, setting an NFL record for consecutive home conference championships.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale Monday morning at 11:00 to the general public. Tickets are available for purchase on the Chiefs website. For more information, click here.

Jackson County taxpayers will have a presale opportunity to buy tickets from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. To qualify, fans must use a credit card with a billing zip code in Jackson County.

Season ticket holders can opt-in to their playoff tickets on a ‘pay-as-we-play’ basis. Accounts are only charged once each home postseason game is confirmed. These fans can also purchase an additional AFC Championship Game ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. Monday.

All tickets to the game be delivered by mobile only. There is a six-ticket limit per purchaser. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the ticket office for walk-up sales.

If you can’t attend the game, you watch it right here on WIBW! Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m.

A limited quantity of tickets for the AFC Championship game will go on sale to the public at 11 am tomorrow 📝 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.