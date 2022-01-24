Advertisement

Want to go to the AFC Championship game? Here’s how to score tickets

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans after an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans after an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs will look to punch their ticket to their third-straight Super Bowl on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game marks the Chiefs’ fourth-straight AFC Championship appearance, setting an NFL record for consecutive home conference championships.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale Monday morning at 11:00 to the general public. Tickets are available for purchase on the Chiefs website. For more information, click here.

Jackson County taxpayers will have a presale opportunity to buy tickets from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. To qualify, fans must use a credit card with a billing zip code in Jackson County.

Season ticket holders can opt-in to their playoff tickets on a ‘pay-as-we-play’ basis. Accounts are only charged once each home postseason game is confirmed. These fans can also purchase an additional AFC Championship Game ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. Monday.

All tickets to the game be delivered by mobile only. There is a six-ticket limit per purchaser. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the ticket office for walk-up sales.

If you can’t attend the game, you watch it right here on WIBW! Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Self Sr., father of Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self, being interviewed by 13News in...
KU Coach Self’s father dies
Sen. Mike Thompson speaks during an anti-vaxxer convention in September. During a committee...
Fact check: Kansas senators make false claims about COVID-19 deaths, vaccines, PCR test
Credit: Larry Gray
USD 475 bus driver taken to hospital after collision
KBI on the hunt for missing vehicle after deceased man found by family member
K-State's Ayoka Lee
K-State’s Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record

Latest News

Chiefs fans celebrate historic win at Arrowhead
Chiefs fans celebrate historic win at Arrowhead
Chiefs fans celebrate historic win at Arrowhead
Chiefs fans celebrate historic win at Arrowhead
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end...
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
K-State's Ayoka Lee
K-State’s Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record