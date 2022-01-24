Two hospitalized in U-turn crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Wichita

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash that authorities said occurred while a car was attempting to make a U-turn on Kansas Turnpike in south-central Kansas.

The crash was reported at 3:49 p.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 along the turnpike, about 12 miles south of Wichita.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Honda was traveling south on I-35 when the driver attempted to make an illegal U-turn through the wall from the right-hand lane.

A 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was southbound on I-35 then struck the Honda in the left lane.

Both occupants of the Chevrolet were reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. They were identified as the driver, Charles Wayne Wade, 93, of Wichita, and a passenger, Michele D. Wade, 68, also of Wichita. Both were transported to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita.

The driver of the Honda, Alva Neal Hale, 84, of Lucien, Okla., and a passenger, Billy Joe Chenoweth, 93, of Perry, Okla., were reported to have possible injuries. There was no report of either requiring ambulance transportation to the hospital. The patrol said both Hale and Chenoweth were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.