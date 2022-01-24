Advertisement

Two hospitalized in U-turn crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Wichita

Two people were taken to the hospital after they were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash...
Two people were taken to the hospital after they were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 35 along the Kansas Turnpike south of Wichita, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash that authorities said occurred while a car was attempting to make a U-turn on Kansas Turnpike in south-central Kansas.

The crash was reported at 3:49 p.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 along the turnpike, about 12 miles south of Wichita.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Honda was traveling south on I-35 when the driver attempted to make an illegal U-turn through the wall from the right-hand lane.

A 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was southbound on I-35 then struck the Honda in the left lane.

Both occupants of the Chevrolet were reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. They were identified as the driver, Charles Wayne Wade, 93, of Wichita, and a passenger, Michele D. Wade, 68, also of Wichita. Both were transported to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita.

The driver of the Honda, Alva Neal Hale, 84, of Lucien, Okla., and a passenger, Billy Joe Chenoweth, 93, of Perry, Okla., were reported to have possible injuries. There was no report of either requiring ambulance transportation to the hospital. The patrol said both Hale and Chenoweth were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-State's Ayoka Lee
K-State’s Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record
Sen. Mike Thompson speaks during an anti-vaxxer convention in September. During a committee...
Fact check: Kansas senators make false claims about COVID-19 deaths, vaccines, PCR test
A Black former Waste Management employee said in a federal lawsuit that his supervisor and...
Ex Waste Management worker sues over racial discrimination
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end...
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

An 86-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a pickup truck while...
Woman, 86, seriously injured while unloading cattle in Greenwood County
A teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Pawnee County in...
Teen seriously injured early Monday in single-vehicle crash in south-central Kansas
One person was injured in an assault early Monday in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, on...
One injured in assault early Monday near downtown Topeka
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans after an NFL...
Want to go to the AFC Championship game? Here’s how to score tickets