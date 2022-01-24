A Topeka Softball field approved to be named the Envista Sports Complex
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Envista Credit Union is the new sponsor of a Topeka softball field.
The Shawnee Co. Board of Commission has approved a request from Shawnee Parks and Recreation to name a softball field the Envista Softball Complex.
Envista Credit Union, Parks for All Foundation and Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation created the agreement that would last for 8 years.
For the naming rights, Envista will give $55,000 dollars a year to the foundation. Over the course of 8 years, that grand total would come to $440,000 dollars.
The complex is located at 3421 SE Leisure Ln.
