A Topeka Softball field approved to be named the Envista Sports Complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Envista Credit Union is the new sponsor of a Topeka softball field.

The Shawnee Co. Board of Commission has approved a request from Shawnee Parks and Recreation to name a softball field the Envista Softball Complex.

Envista Credit Union, Parks for All Foundation and Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation created the agreement that would last for 8 years.

For the naming rights, Envista will give $55,000 dollars a year to the foundation. Over the course of 8 years, that grand total would come to $440,000 dollars.

The complex is located at 3421 SE Leisure Ln.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.