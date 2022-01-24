Topeka based Advisors Excel donates $1 million for cancer research

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka based Advisors Excel has donated $1 million to help combat pediatric cancer.

In a release, AE says the donation was made to the V Foundation during a recent training event in Orlando, Fla.

“Advisors Excel headed by Cody Foster and David Callanan, gave us at The V Foundation a golden opportunity to help youngsters in their battle vs. cancer,” said Dick Vitale, legendary sports commentator. “They blew us away with their generosity from their annual event by donating an incredible 1 million dollars that will go for pediatric cancer research through The V Foundation. I simply say the clients and staff of Advisors Excel are awesome baby with a capital A.”

Advisors Excel says the funds were contributed by more than 500 of the “nation’s top financial professionals” who attended the three-day event.

According to AE, $6.3 million has been raised to help non-profits across the country since 2008 at their annual gathering of affiliated independent financial professionals.

