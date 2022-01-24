Advertisement

Topeka based Advisors Excel donates $1 million for cancer research

Advisors Excel founders Cody Foster (far left) and David Callanan (far right) hoist $1 million...
Advisors Excel founders Cody Foster (far left) and David Callanan (far right) hoist $1 million check for the V Foundation during January 7th training event in Florida.(KEVIN JOHNSTON | Submitted/Advisors Excel)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka based Advisors Excel has donated $1 million to help combat pediatric cancer.

In a release, AE says the donation was made to the V Foundation during a recent training event in Orlando, Fla.

“Advisors Excel headed by Cody Foster and David Callanan, gave us at The V Foundation a golden opportunity to help youngsters in their battle vs. cancer,” said Dick Vitale, legendary sports commentator. “They blew us away with their generosity from their annual event by donating an incredible 1 million dollars that will go for pediatric cancer research through The V Foundation. I simply say the clients and staff of Advisors Excel are awesome baby with a capital A.”

Advisors Excel says the funds were contributed by more than 500 of the “nation’s top financial professionals” who attended the three-day event.

According to AE, $6.3 million has been raised to help non-profits across the country since 2008 at their annual gathering of affiliated independent financial professionals.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-State's Ayoka Lee
K-State’s Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record
Sen. Mike Thompson speaks during an anti-vaxxer convention in September. During a committee...
Fact check: Kansas senators make false claims about COVID-19 deaths, vaccines, PCR test
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end...
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
A Black former Waste Management employee said in a federal lawsuit that his supervisor and...
Ex Waste Management worker sues over racial discrimination
A teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Pawnee County in...
Teen seriously injured early Monday in single-vehicle crash in south-central Kansas

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Electrical fire causes $10,000 damage to central Topeka home
Kansas Wildfire Relief
Kansas Wildfire Relief
A 21-year-old man was injured in an altercation early Sunday in the 700 block of N. Manhattan...
Man injured when punched in jaw early Sunday in Manhattan