Teen seriously injured early Monday in single-vehicle crash in south-central Kansas

A teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Pawnee County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LARNED, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Pawnee County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:25 a.m. Monday near 40th Avenue and K-19 highway, about seven miles southeast of Larned.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Ford Mustang was northbound on 40th Avenue when the vehicle started to lose control and went into the east ditch.

The car came back onto the roadway, where it went left of center and entered the west ditch.

The Mustang then continued into the northwest field, rolling several times before coming to rest facing east in the west ditch.

The driver, identified as Joshua J. Mooney, 18, of Macksville, was ejected from the car and was found north of the vehicle.

Mooney, who was alone in the car, was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Wichita with serious injuries. The patrol said Mooney wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

