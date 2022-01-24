Advertisement

Show us your Chiefs!

(Submitted)
(Submitted)(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
How are you rooting on the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs? Upload your photos and videos below and possibly be featured on a WIBW-TV newscast, promo or social media post. Go Chiefs!

Kickoff is Sunday at 2:05 p.m. on WIBW-TV, Channel 13.

Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game

Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone from 8 yards early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end...
Chiefs fans celebrate historic win at Arrowhead

A budding rivalry took center stage with stakes through the roof. The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off against the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game with the winner heading back to the conference championship.

Chiefs fans celebrate historic win at Arrowhead
Want to go to the AFC Championship game? Here’s how to score tickets

The game marks the Chiefs’ fourth-straight AFC Championship appearance, setting an NFL record for consecutive home conference championships.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans after an NFL...
Mahomes leads Chiefs to 42-21 wild-card romp over Steelers

Patrick Mahomes threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns, Travis Kelce caught a TD pass and threw another one, and the Kansas City Chiefs sent Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger into his anticipated retirement with a 42-21 blowout.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates with teammate quarterback...

