Show us your Chiefs!

Kickoff is Sunday at 2:05 p.m. on WIBW-TV, Channel 13.

Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone from 8 yards early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend. Chiefs fans celebrate historic win at Arrowhead A budding rivalry took center stage with stakes through the roof. The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off against the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game with the winner heading back to the conference championship. Want to go to the AFC Championship game? Here’s how to score tickets The game marks the Chiefs’ fourth-straight AFC Championship appearance, setting an NFL record for consecutive home conference championships. Mahomes leads Chiefs to 42-21 wild-card romp over Steelers Patrick Mahomes threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns, Travis Kelce caught a TD pass and threw another one, and the Kansas City Chiefs sent Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger into his anticipated retirement with a 42-21 blowout.

