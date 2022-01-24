Advertisement

RCPD searching for missing teen

Lana Green, 15, was last seen in Manhattan Sunday night.
Lana Green, 15, was last seen in Manhattan Sunday night.(Riley Co. Police Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Lena Green, 15, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night in the area of the 1300 block of Sundance Dr. in Manhattan.

RCPD says Green is 4′11″, 101 pounds. She has red-tinted hair, a heart-shaped birthmark on her forehead and wears a nose ring.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call RCPD at (785) 537-2112.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-State's Ayoka Lee
K-State’s Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record
Sen. Mike Thompson speaks during an anti-vaxxer convention in September. During a committee...
Fact check: Kansas senators make false claims about COVID-19 deaths, vaccines, PCR test
A Black former Waste Management employee said in a federal lawsuit that his supervisor and...
Ex Waste Management worker sues over racial discrimination
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end...
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

An electrical fire on Sunday evening caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to a home at 1200...
Fire causes $10,000 damage to central Topeka home
Two people were taken to the hospital after they were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash...
Two hospitalized in U-turn crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Wichita
An 86-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a pickup truck while...
Woman, 86, seriously injured while unloading cattle in Greenwood County
A teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Pawnee County in...
Teen seriously injured early Monday in single-vehicle crash in south-central Kansas