RCPD searching for missing teen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Lena Green, 15, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night in the area of the 1300 block of Sundance Dr. in Manhattan.

RCPD says Green is 4′11″, 101 pounds. She has red-tinted hair, a heart-shaped birthmark on her forehead and wears a nose ring.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call RCPD at (785) 537-2112.

