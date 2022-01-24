Quail hunter injured during accidental shooting in Lyon Co.

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A quail hunter was injured in an apparent accidental shooting in Lyon Co. Monday, according to KVOE Radio.

The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 1800 block of US Highway 56, which is near the Admire exit on the Kansas Turnpike.

Lyon Co. Sheriff Jeff Cope says the shooting remains under investigation, however, he does not believe the incident was anything other than an accident.

Cope told KVOE the shooting involved a shotgun.

It was unclear how many hunters were in the group or what caused the gun to fire.

No other information has been released.

