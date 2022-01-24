Advertisement

One injured in assault early Monday near downtown Topeka

One person was injured in an assault early Monday in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, on...
One person was injured in an assault early Monday in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, on the west edge of downtown, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in an assault early Monday near downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 4:39 a.m. in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, on the west edge of downtown.

One person was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital, authorities said.

Initial reports indicated the victim may have suffered an eye injury.

The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

There were no immediate reports of arrests.

The scene appeared to have been cleared by around 5 a.m.

