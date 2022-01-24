One injured in assault early Monday near downtown Topeka
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in an assault early Monday near downtown Topeka, authorities said.
The incident was reported around 4:39 a.m. in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, on the west edge of downtown.
One person was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital, authorities said.
Initial reports indicated the victim may have suffered an eye injury.
The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
There were no immediate reports of arrests.
The scene appeared to have been cleared by around 5 a.m.
Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.
