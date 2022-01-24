One injured in assault early Monday near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in an assault early Monday near downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 4:39 a.m. in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, on the west edge of downtown.

One person was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital, authorities said.

Initial reports indicated the victim may have suffered an eye injury.

The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

There were no immediate reports of arrests.

The scene appeared to have been cleared by around 5 a.m.

