Monday night forecast: Cold blast tonight brings near zero wind chills Tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front this afternoon shifted our winds to the north between 10 to 20 mph. The cold air moves in tonight with temperatures dropping to the low teens with wind chills near 0º tomorrow morning. Western Kansas will likely see several inches of snowfall tomorrow, but we will be staying dry in the WIBW viewing area.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid teens. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chills around zero.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 20s. Winds N 5-15. Wind chills in the teens.

Highs on Tuesday afternoon will be frigid once again staying trapped in the 20s with brutally cold wind chills in the low to mid teens in the afternoon.

The timing of another cold front Thursday will depend on how warm it will be Thursday or even if temperatures (like today) will start to drop in the afternoon. Expecting temperatures to get back in the teens for Friday morning before warming up near 40° by the afternoon.

Highs will be warmer Saturday through Monday with mid 40s to low 50s for most spots. One long range model is bringing the next best chance of precipitation to the area late Tuesday into Wednesday (Feb 1-2) however the other model keeps the area dry.

Taking Action:

Wind chills tonight through Wednesday morning will range from -5 to 16 for the coldest part of the week although single digit wind chills Friday morning are also possible. Looks to be another great weather day for the Chiefs game on Sunday for the AFC Championship at 2pm with plenty of sun and mid 40s for highs!!

