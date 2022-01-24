Monday forecast: Mild today, much colder tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front this morning will allow temperatures to warm up through midday before a gradual cooling trend through the afternoon. The cold air continues to filter in tonight leading to a chilly Tuesday.

High confidence in the overall weather pattern for the next 8 days with tomorrow and Wednesday morning being the coldest part of the week. Dry conditions also continue with the measurable precipitation staying out in central and western Kansas tomorrow.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s from north to south. This will be a midday temperature with upper 30s to mid 40s by 5pm. Winds NW/N 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid teens. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chills around zero.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 20s. Winds N 5-15. Wind chills in the teens.

After another cold start Wednesday where wind chills could once again be around zero if not slightly colder, highs will rebound back in the 30s.

The timing of another cold front Thursday will depend on how warm it will be Thursday or even if temperatures (like today) will start to drop in the afternoon. Expecting temperatures to get back in the teens for Friday morning before warming up near 40° by the afternoon.

Highs will be warmer Saturday through Monday with mid 40s to low 50s for most spots. One long range model is bringing the next best chance of precipitation to the area late Tuesday into Wednesday (Feb 1-2) however the other model keeps the area dry.

Taking Action:

Wind chills tonight through Wednesday morning will range from -5 to 16 for the coldest part of the week although single digit wind chills Friday morning are also possible.

Looks to be another great weather day for the Chiefs game on Sunday for the AFC Championship at 2pm with plenty of sun and mid 40s for highs!!



