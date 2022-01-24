Advertisement

Man injured when punched in jaw early Sunday in Manhattan

A 21-year-old man was injured in an altercation early Sunday in the 700 block of N. Manhattan...
A 21-year-old man was injured in an altercation early Sunday in the 700 block of N. Manhattan Ave. in the Aggieville area of Manhattan, authorities said.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was injured in an altercation early Sunday in the Aggieville area of Manhattan, authorities said.

Riley County police filed a report for aggravated battery in the case, which was reported around 3:14 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of N. Manhattan Avenue.

Officers listed a 21-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 29-year-old man punched him in the jaw and knocked him unconscious.

There were no immediate reports of arrests.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-State's Ayoka Lee
K-State’s Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record
Sen. Mike Thompson speaks during an anti-vaxxer convention in September. During a committee...
Fact check: Kansas senators make false claims about COVID-19 deaths, vaccines, PCR test
A Black former Waste Management employee said in a federal lawsuit that his supervisor and...
Ex Waste Management worker sues over racial discrimination
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end...
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

Advisors Excel founders Cody Foster (far left) and David Callanan (far right) hoist $1 million...
Topeka based Advisors Excel donates $1 million for cancer research
Lana Green, 15, was last seen in Manhattan Sunday night.
RCPD searching for missing teen
An electrical fire on Sunday evening caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to a home at 1200...
Fire causes $10,000 damage to central Topeka home
Two people were taken to the hospital after they were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash...
Two hospitalized in U-turn crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Wichita