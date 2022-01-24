Man injured when punched in jaw early Sunday in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was injured in an altercation early Sunday in the Aggieville area of Manhattan, authorities said.

Riley County police filed a report for aggravated battery in the case, which was reported around 3:14 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of N. Manhattan Avenue.

Officers listed a 21-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 29-year-old man punched him in the jaw and knocked him unconscious.

There were no immediate reports of arrests.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

