KDHE names acting state health officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ deputy state health officer will step into a bigger role.

KDHE has named Dr. Joan Duwve as its acting state health officer.

“I’m grateful to Secretary Stanek for selecting me for this role within KDHE,” Dr. Duwve said. “The importance of public health has become increasingly evident over the past couple of years as we have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m looking forward to working alongside state and local public health officials and stakeholders as we continue to work together to protect and improve the health of all Kansans.”

Acting Health Secretary Janet Stanek says she has been vital in the state’s COVID-19 response.

“Joan has served Kansans since 2020, providing valuable input on the COVID-19 response,” Stanek said. “Her time at KDHE coupled with her extensive history as a physician and public health official makes her the best choice for this role.

Dr. Duwve joined KDHE in 2020 to help with statewide testing strategies before assuming the Deputy Health Officer title last July.

