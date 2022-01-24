Advertisement

Kansas records 8th child death from COVID-related illness

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment reported the state’s eighth child to die of COVID-related illness.

The death of a child in the 10-to17 year old age group was included in Monday’s dashboard update. KDHE said the child passed away earlier this month. It is the fourth child in that age group to die from COVID-related illness. Last week, KDHE reported the fourth COVID-related death in the 0-to9 year old age group. KDHE says the child passed away in October 2021.

KDHE declined to provide any other information about the cases, citing privacy laws.

KDHE’s Monday dashboard added 14,270 new COVID cases since Friday. The daily new case numbers are down, but the percent of tests last week coming back positive was 31 percent.

Hospitalization numbers also remain high. Most days last week saw more than 1,200 adults with COVID in Kansas hospitals, and more than 60 children.

