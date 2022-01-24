Advertisement

Free COVID tests arriving at homes, N95 masks at pharmacies

By CNN
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The government is now offering free rapid COVID-19 tests and N95 masks.

The first free N95 masks have arrived at U.S. pharmacies.

The effort comes as the Biden administration seeks to ramp up access to high-quality masks amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Masks are set up for distribution at some Hy-Vee and Meijer grocery stores in the Midwest.

Southeastern grocery stores should get shipments later this week.

The Biden administration announced last week that the 400 million N95 masks will be distributed to pharmacies and community health centers, with the program expected to be fully up and running by early February.

Up to three free masks are “available to every person in the U.S.”

Some Americans have started receiving their free COVID-19 tests provided by the government.

A Los Angeles woman got her tests over the weekend.

She says she placed her order six days ago when the federal website went live.

Others who have received their tests also ordered them that day.

Supplies are limited to four tests per household.

You can order them at www.covidtests.gov.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-State's Ayoka Lee
K-State’s Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end...
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
Sen. Mike Thompson speaks during an anti-vaxxer convention in September. During a committee...
Fact check: Kansas senators make false claims about COVID-19 deaths, vaccines, PCR test
A Black former Waste Management employee said in a federal lawsuit that his supervisor and...
Ex Waste Management worker sues over racial discrimination
A teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Pawnee County in...
Teen seriously injured early Monday in single-vehicle crash in south-central Kansas

Latest News

FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept....
DC, 3 states sue Google saying it invades users’ privacy
Lick mats full of peanut butter at TLC Pet Nursing Hotel
Dogs go nuts at TLC Pet Nursing Hotel on National Peanut Butter Day
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler on the catwalk with unidentified models after the...
Mugler, French fashion icon known for sculpted designs, dies
FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Social media figure gets home detention in Capitol riot case