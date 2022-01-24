Four young children escape serious injury in accident outside Solomon

SALINE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Four young children and a 36-year-old woman all escaped serious injury after the car they were in left the road and struck a ditch embankment Monday morning.

The accident happened about 2.5 miles west of Solomon, Kansas on Old 40 Highway in Saline Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 8:15 a.m., a 2015 Chevy Impala, driven by Jessica Butler, 36, of New Cambria, was traveling east when she left the road to the south and struck a ditch embankment.

KHP says the car came to rest after hitting a fence along a railroad access.

Two of Butlers’ four passengers, 9 and 10 year-old boys were taken to Salina Regional after complaining of pain. 4 and 5 year-old girls did not appear to be transported.

Officials say the 9-year-old was not properly restrained.

On social media, KHP originally reported the accident was a rollover and listed children of different ages. Those incorrect posts have since been removed or edited.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.