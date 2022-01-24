Fire causes $10,000 damage to central Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An electrical fire on Sunday evening caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to a central Topeka home but resulted in no injuries, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at 1200 S.W. MacVicar Ave

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said crews responding to the scene found smoke coming from the one-story home.

Fire crews called for a full structure fire alarm and began an offensive fire attack.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire confined to the room of origin.

A search revealed there were no occupants inside the structure.

A monitored fire alarm system notified the owner, who returned home shortly after crews arrived.

A preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire as accidental in nature and related to a faulty light cord.

Of the estimated $10,000 loss, $7,500 was associated with structure and $2,500 to its contents.

Monitored smoke detectors were located within the structure of fire origin.

