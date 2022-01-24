Family that lost everything to fires determined to rebuild

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After many lost their homes and livestock after the wildfires on December 15, many are questioning if ranchers will continue doing the trying profession. For Chris Pelton, this is a simple answer.

“I’ve been asked many times, do you want to rebuild? Do you want to go on or just the insurance to call it quits? I enjoy this life,” Pelton said. “This is what I do to enjoy myself. This is my life. This is what I want to do.”

Thousands of cows died in the December fires in Paradise and Russell, the last thing beef producers need with the current state of the market.

“Our industry and agriculture of livestock right now isn’t (a) real good price for us right now,” Pelton said. “It’s kind of a survival of the fittest right now, trying to get by.”

The Peltons say wildfires are no stranger to the area. This one however completely destroyed their home. They say when they’re rebuilding now they will keep fire precautions at the top of mind.

“We’ll put a metal roof on. We’ve even made a sprinkler system on the house,” Pelton said. “We’re living in the middle of basically a pasture and we’re going to be smarter this time.”

The community has gathered around those who lost everything. Pelton says if you can’t find good people, come to Paradise.

“We’re still blessed, in a weird way but we are blessed,” he said. “There’ll be a lot of good come out of this.”

