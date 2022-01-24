Dogs go nuts at TLC Pet Nursing Hotel on National Peanut Butter Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s National Peanut Butter Day and Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel in Topeka is here to celebrate. Each dog at TLC will be given their own lick mat filled with peanut butter.

“Dogs love peanut butter!” says Leslie Fleuranges, founder of TLC Pet Nursing Hotel. “A lot of people use peanut butter to give pills or to give treats or just to tell their dogs that they love them and so we thought what a better way to allow pet parents to show their love than to have peanut butter lick mats today.”

Pet owners can purchase a picture of their dog enjoying the nutty treat today for $5 added to their stay.

TLC specializes in caring for dogs with special needs such as anxiety or other illness but will take all dogs for their daycare, boarding and enrichment training. Fleuranges is also excited to announce their next enrichment plan starting in February.

“This is February coming up and we will have our Valentine’s Day kissing booth set up and we will be taking pictures of dogs in our kissing booth which is made all by the staff here.”

For the kissing booth, pet owners can get a framed picture of their pets for $6. The pictures can also be made digital if desired and owners are more than welcome to join their furry Valentine inside the booth.

