Chiefs fans celebrate historic win at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A budding rivalry took center stage with stakes through the roof. The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off against the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game with the winner heading back to the conference championship.

Chiefs fans packed their kingdom ready to offer support.

“Oh, pumped. I mean, this is the best game,” Ryan Kelly of Overland Park said.

“It’s crazy,” Emma Burger added. “Everybody is so hyped. I mean, Mahomes is amazing. Kelce is amazing. We’re so behind them.”

KC has needed the support in this difficult season of adversity.

“It was a tough start but then peeled off several in a row like we’ve done in the past years and here we are,” James Geist of Playing for a game to get into the AFC Championship versus the Bills, one of the best teams in the league.”

And in one of the greatest football games you’ll ever see, the Chiefs came out on top in overtime. The fans’ emotions poured out of Arrowhead.

“It means that we’re the kings. I love this. I love this feeling,” another fan added.

“It’s an amazing team,” Tom Seifert of Wichita said. “I mean, they’re able to do stuff in the past you just couldn’t do and now it doesn’t really matter if it’s third and 15 or whatever. We always manage to pull it out.”

The Chiefs will host the Bengals with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line 2:00 p.m. Sunday on WIBW.

