Youth group lines up along Highway 24 to protest abortion

St. Marys, Kan. (WIBW) -The Acies youth group lined up along Highway 24 in a single file line to protest the Roe vs. Wade legalization of abortion in the United States in 1973.

“Every year we come here and peacefully protest the making of the amendment. We just pray to our rosary and show our support for life and the pro-life movement,” said Anthony Dvorak.

Hundreds showed up to send a message to those who pass through St. Marys.

“We are also praying for the success of the “Value Them Both” amendment that is being voted on in August,” he said.

Dvorak, who is part of the youth group says every person there, supports the right to human life.

“In catholic principles and in natural law every human life has a right to life. Life begins at conception and as it grows, it is still a human life and we want to protect that human life.”

He says as he looked around the crowd there were many younger supporters.

“There are young people here who are the future and really think that this is something important to us. We feel this is something that will make our country better and can fix these issues and will bring our country down if we don’t.” he said.

