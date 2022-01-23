Washburn T&F hosts All-Kansas Invitational, 2021 Olympian
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Track & Field hosted 603 athletes from 36 colleges across the Sunflower State at the All-Kansas Invitational Saturday.
2021 Tokyo Olympian and KU T&F alum Christina Clemons also competed, representing Adidas. She finished first in her two events, the 60-meter dash (7.42) and 60-meter hurdles (8.01).
Romain Henry won the men’s 60-meter hurdles (8.15) for the Ichabods.
You can view full results from the day here.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.