Washburn T&F hosts All-Kansas Invitational, 2021 Olympian

Christina Clemons
Christina Clemons(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Track & Field hosted 603 athletes from 36 colleges across the Sunflower State at the All-Kansas Invitational Saturday.

2021 Tokyo Olympian and KU T&F alum Christina Clemons also competed, representing Adidas. She finished first in her two events, the 60-meter dash (7.42) and 60-meter hurdles (8.01).

Romain Henry won the men’s 60-meter hurdles (8.15) for the Ichabods.

You can view full results from the day here.

