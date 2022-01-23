Washburn MBB beats Emporia State on buzzer beater three

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn’s Jalen Lewis knocked down a three at the buzzer Saturday afternoon to take down rival Emporia State in round one of the Turnpike Tussle.

Lewis finished with 11 points on the night. Tyler Geiman led the Ichabods with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists — including the final assist on the game-winner.

“I shoot a lot of threes, that’s something I’m very comfortable and confident doing,” Lewis said. “Ty got downhill, he just draws so much attention. He was able to find me, so I just had to step up and make it.”

The shot came just 13 seconds after ESU’s Tray Buchanan scored inside to tie the game.

Jumah’Ri Turner led the Hornets with 29 points (9-19). Buchanan added 18. The loss snaps a seven-game winning streak for ESU.

The game featured 17 lead changes and eight ties. These two teams will face off again Feb. 26 in Emporia.

