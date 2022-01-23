Sunday night forecast: Cooling to the 30s, warm Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Go Chiefs! This evening will be chilly so be prepared for 30s if you are going out to tonight to watch the game. Otherwise, winds return to being from the south this evening and will help warm us all to the 50s Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds SW 10 to 15 mph becoming N in the afternoon.

A cold front will slide through Northeast Kansas Monday afternoon, but temperatures will still reach the low to mid 50s across the area. The cold air does not make it until several hours later. Cloud cover will be thicker beginning Monday afternoon and Monday night will be cold in the teens with wind chills Tuesday morning likely being in the teens with low 20s through the day. Wednesday night we’ll get down to the low teens and warm slightly for Wednesday making it to the 30s in the afternoon.

There is a chance for some light sow in western Kansas on Tuesday morning and some parts of Central Kansas might see a few flurries, but other than that we are expecting no moisture of any kind for the next 8-days. We begin to climb the temperature ladder slightly reaching the 40s for Thursday before we get back on a less intense roller coaster this coming weekend.

Warm Monday than another cold blast on Tuesday (WIBW)

Taking Action:

If you’re headed to the Chiefs game this evening, understand that it will be a touch colder in Kansas City with highs today likely topping out in the upper 30s. After sunset, temperatures will drop a little bit, but not by much because of south winds bringing in warmer air. Be sure to bring a coat.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.