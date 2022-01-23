Sunday forecast: Divided by 30s in the east and 50s in the west

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be split between upper 30s in eastern Kansas and low 50s in Central Kansas with maybe some 60s in western Kansas. Winds were a little breezy last night, but should be slower this morning from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph in the afternoon once winds return from the south again late today.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s (East) and low 50s (West). Winds NW then S at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds SW 10 to 15 mph becoming N in the afternoon.

The much colder air is positioned to our northeast sitting over the Midwest. We will not feel the full brunt of the cold air mass, but eastern Kansas will be about 10 degrees cooler than areas farther west into Central Kansas. Mostly sunny if not sunny skies are expected today with winds shifting to be from the south late this afternoon.

The wind shift today will aid in lifting everybody into the 50s for highs Monday afternoon. A cold front will pass through Northeast Kansas in the afternoon Monday, but will not cool us down immediately. Winds will be form the north behind the front at 10 to 15 mph. The cold air rushed in after sunset with temperatures dropping into the teens Monday night and Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be stuck in the 20s for highs with wind chill values possibly in the low 20s and teens in the afternoon.

There is a chance for some light sow in western Kansas on Tuesday morning and some parts of Central Kansas might see a few flurries, but other than that we are expecting no moisture of any kind for the next 8-days.

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

If you’re headed to the Chiefs game this evening, understand that it will be a touch colder in Kansas City with highs today likely topping out in the upper 30s. After sunset, temperatures will drop a little bit, but not by much because of south winds bringing in warmer air. Be sure to bring a coat.

