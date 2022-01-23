Riley Co. Firefighters recognized for service to the community

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 celebrated the last two years of service for the volunteer fire fighters, who fulfill the call when fire emergencies arise in rural areas of Riley County.

Firefighters were treated to a delicious catered meal from Vathauer Catering before awards were presented for ‘Roasted Radio’ among other comedic awards, before moving on to awards for years of service and dedication to the department.

Two firefighters, Charlie Peterson, and Aaron Weller were awarded the Harold Bellman Outstanding Service Award, for more than 20 years of service, with leadership contributions, both were nominated by at least 4 officers from the department.

Firefighters were also recognized for years of service, training and response hours and rookie of the year for 2020 and 2021.

The 2020 Rookie of the Year award was presented to Richard Biswell, with James House being awarded the 2020 Most Active Firefighter Award. 2020 Honorable Mention was awarded to Astra Foster, Tristian Gooden-Heit and Roger Davis.

Toby Kottong was announced as the 2021 Rookie of the Year. Astra Foster was presented with the 2021 Most Active Firefighter Award, with Roger Davis receiving honorable mention.

“It’s an opportunity to show our appreciation to them and recognize the ones that go above and beyond, which they all go above and beyond to a certain degree.” Riley County Fire Chief, Russel Stukey says.

“They spend a lot of time away from their families, and this is a great opportunity to at least help them out a little bit, give them a good meal and show appreciation for them.” Riley County Deputy Fire Chief of Operations. Doug Russell says.

Manhatchet set up axe throwing lanes for fire fighters and their families to test their axe throwing abilities before and after the banquet.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter in Riley County, visit RileyCountyKS.gov for more information.

Riley County Firefighters recognized for years of service (WIBW)

