New Study Reveals Physical Inactivity in The U.S.

A new map from the CDC shows the United States’ highest levels of physical inactivity.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new map from the CDC shows the United States’ highest levels of physical inactivity. The report shows 25% of adults in the U.S. are not active enough to protect their health.

This amounts to about 1 in 5 adults reporting being inactive in all but four states.

The study defines physical inactivity for adults as not participating in any physical activities outside of work over the last month; activities such as running, walking for exercise or gardening.

The study found that about a quarter of Kansas adults reported they are not getting enough exercise.

