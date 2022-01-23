K-State’s Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State junior Ayoka Lee scored 61 points in the Wildcats’ win over No. 14 Oklahoma Sunday, setting the all-time NCAA DI women’s basketball scoring record.

She became the first player in program history to score 30 points in one half in the first. She also passed Brittney Griner’s previous Big 12 record of 50, set March 4, 2013.

Lee finished 23-30 from the field (76.7%) and 15-17 from the free throw line (88.2%). She also added 12 rebounds and 3 blocks in the historic performance.

K-State topped the Sooners 94-65. The ‘Cats improve to 15-4 and 5-2 in Big 12 play. They’ll travel to No. 15 Texas on Wednesday.

“I thought it was just going to be another regular Sunday.”



🎙 - Ayoka Lee #KStateWBB x @MarchMadnessWBB pic.twitter.com/k5BUOCtwGe — K-State Women's Basketball (@KStateWBB) January 23, 2022

NCAA history in Manhattan! Ayoka Lee sets the all-time scoring record with 61 against #14 Oklahoma. Unbelievable. #KStateWBB — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) January 23, 2022

